HockeyBuzz NCAA Top-10 Power Rankings

Happy Black Friday, everyone. Where has the football season gone? Here we are the day before the Iron Bowl again. Your previews:. Anderson is just one of the many talented future pros on an Alabama defense that ranks among the top 20 in yards per play versus FBS opponents (4.87), success rate in non-garbage time (37.7 percent), and predicted points added per play (0.117). Those may not be the elite numbers the Crimson Tide posted last decade, but, paired with a Heisman candidate at quarterback and a talented group of players around him, it’s good enough to beat Auburn on the road, set up a huge SEC Championship Game matchup with No. 1 Georgia, and keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff aspirations alive.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO