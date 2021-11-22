The Halo 3 Game Fuel fandom is dying

With "Halo Infinite" surprising fans by releasing its multiplayer early and seeing immediate positive reception from players and streamers alike, "Halo" is making waves again in a big way. Whether it's the first time a player's entering a Slayer match or they're a returning Oddball champion, "Halo Infinite" has the look and feel of a classic "Halo" multiplayer right down to the announcer. While the voice of "Halo" multiplayer, Jeff Steitzer, has been helping bring "Halo" titles to life since "Halo: Combat Evolved," fans only know his work insofar as it appeared in-game. In actuality, Steitzer reveals there's plenty of voice lines that never make it into the game, and this one was his favorite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO