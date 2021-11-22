ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Halo 3 Game Fuel fandom is dying

By Patrick Gill
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, YouTube user xKorellx poured a bit of history down the drain. In a first-person video, they gently cradle a can of Mountain Dew Game Fuel in their palm. Swirls of orange and blue energy surround the Mountain Dew logo, and alongside it, a close-up image of Master Chief...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer cracks top 5 most played games on Steam

Despite only releasing yesterday (November 15), the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer has been making serious waves on Steam. The 343 Industries title has hit a peak concurrent player count of 272,586 in its first day according to SteamDB, with Twitch viewers peaking at 246,945 as well. This means Halo Infinite was, briefly, the fourth highest player count on Steam, behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Ranking System, Rules, Playlists, Game Modes

Halo Infinite's ranking system went live with the game's multiplayer on Nov. 15 much to the delight of fans. A ranked system is at the heart of all competitive video games. Without a dedicated ranking system and playlist, an esports ecosystem is hard to nurture. Luckily for Halo fans, Infinite launched with a dedicated playlist, ruleset, ranking structure and even esports skins as 343 Industries continues to grow the Halo Championship Series for the upcoming season.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Gamer#Gaming#Xkorellx#Mountain Dew Game Fuel#Halo 3 Game Fuel
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Players Aren't Thrilled With Game's Battle Pass Progression

Players are digging into Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer several weeks earlier than expected, and while it seems fans are enjoying 343 Industries' latest from a gameplay perspective, the game's battle pass progression is leaving something to be desired. Halo Infinite doesn't reward battle pass XP from matches, medals, or performance....
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to earn a Mythic Medal in a matchmade game in Halo Infinite

Achievement hunters have plenty to work through with the recent release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. Among your standard challenges, there are a few missions that won’t be immediately clear to players. One of these missions is Slaying with Style. The mission tasks players with earning a Mythic Medal in a...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Halo Cut This Betrayal Line From The Game

With "Halo Infinite" surprising fans by releasing its multiplayer early and seeing immediate positive reception from players and streamers alike, "Halo" is making waves again in a big way. Whether it's the first time a player's entering a Slayer match or they're a returning Oddball champion, "Halo Infinite" has the look and feel of a classic "Halo" multiplayer right down to the announcer. While the voice of "Halo" multiplayer, Jeff Steitzer, has been helping bring "Halo" titles to life since "Halo: Combat Evolved," fans only know his work insofar as it appeared in-game. In actuality, Steitzer reveals there's plenty of voice lines that never make it into the game, and this one was his favorite.
VIDEO GAMES
The Spokesman-Review

Game On: Halo Infinite Multiplayer flawlessly blends old and new

The rumors came true and the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite was released ahead of schedule Monday rather than the previously planned Dec. 8. When I took part in a “test flight” of the game in an earlier state in June, I came away feeling like it was a pretty bland, by-the-books Halo experience. I’m happy to report that Halo Infinite is now in a much better state.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Players Want to Select Game Modes Instead of Quick Play

One of the biggest problems in the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta so far is that players can’t select which game mode they want to play. The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta dropped yesterday took everyone by surprise. And what a surprise it was – players are absolutely loving the game so far!
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer goes live in advance of full game’s release

The free-to-play multiplayer beta for “Halo Infinite” is now available on Xbox and PC, Microsoft announced during a live stream celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console. The surprise launch comes well in advance of the full game’s Dec. 8 release date. In a longer version of the announcement,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay

343 Industries shows us gameplay from .’s campaign Halo Infinite. Here we get to see the mission “The Conservatory” and we see battles against the Skimmers. In addition, a new weapon is demonstrated with the Cindershot. Halo Infinite coming December 8 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks New Halo Game Ahead of Halo Infinite Release

According to a new report, 343 Industries is working on a new Halo spin-off game and will make it alongside supporting Halo Infinite. Unfortunately, this is all the report divulges. The new information on the future of Halo comes the way of prominent Xbox insider and leaker Jez Corden, who shared the information during a recent episode of The Xbox Two.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Nostalgia in the game industry is fueling a remaster and remake boom

A growing pillar of the video game industry runs on nostalgia, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the market for remakes and remasters. Though the game's been plagued by bugs and performance issues, Rockstar last week released Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition, a remastered trilogy of the PlayStation 2 era open-world games that helped define a generation of gaming in the 2000s.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Halo TV Show Trailer Coming During The Game Awards

Following a brief teaser trailer shown during the Xbox 20th anniversary event, Microsoft will release the first full-length trailer for the Halo TV series during The Game Awards on December 9. Halo's transmedia boss Kiki Wolfkill confirmed this during a Halo video broadcast on Friday. This trailer is meant to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Nerf Blasters and Funko Pops Include In-Game Skins

Xbox / 343 Industries surprise launched the Halo Infinite mulitiplayer earlier this week with a full launch set for December 8th on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Fortunately, issues with Battle Pass are being worked out, but there are ways to secure some fun skins without grinding. In fact, you'll get some real-world Nerf blasters and Funko Pops as a bonus.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy