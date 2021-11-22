Consumer journalist tells people to 'perhaps forgo the turkey' on Thanksgiving

Forgo the Thanksgiving turkey.

That's advice from an NBC News consumer correspondent on how to cut costs over the holiday season, especially amid the supply chain crisis, which could edge up food prices come Turkey Day. Turkey is a tradition at the Thanksgiving table, arguably the most important item.

"Perhaps forgo the turkey," said Vicky Nguyen. "Bear with me. I know that is the staple of the Thanksgiving meal. However, some people think turkey is overrated. It tends to be the most expensive thing on the table."

"Maybe you do an Italian feast instead. I will say this — if you tell everyone you're having a Thanksgiving without turkey, some guests may drop off the list, and that's a way to cut costs too," she continued.

Inflation increased by 6.2% between October 2020 and October 2021.

"This is the year you want to set a budget for your meal," Nguyen said. "That is what's going to help you plan your menu, working on that budget."

She also suggested people cut coupons and recommended coupon applications.

"That way, you can compare right then and there who's got the cheapest price on turkey this week," she said, adding that store brands and making dishes from raw ingredients are also more inexpensive options.

"You may want to get out there to the stores," she said. "With all the randomness and unpredictability of the supply chain, I don't want you to go to the store on Tuesday or Wednesday and not find some of your favorites."

