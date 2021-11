Cargill Inc. is once again the largest privately held company in the United States, returning to the top spot on Forbes magazine's annual list after a one-year slip to No. 2. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness giant is a perennial list-leader on Forbes' ranking. In the list's 37-year history, Cargill has missed out on the No. 1 spot just three times. In 2020, it came in second to Wichita, Kan.-based Koch Industries Inc.

MINNETONKA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO