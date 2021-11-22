ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

McDonald's Offers Mobile Payment Option in Singapore

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Customers visiting the Golden Arches in Singapore can pay for their fast food orders online, at the drive-thru, in-store or via self-ordering kiosks with mobile payment app GrabPay and accrue points via GrabRewards as part of a collaborative effort, according to a Monday (Nov. 22) press release. GrabPay is the first...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
QSR magazine

McDonald's to Offer Egg McMuffin for 63 Cents

In celebration of the Egg McMuffin's 50th anniversary, McDonald's will offer the item for a throwback price of 63 cents. The 63 cent Egg McMuffin offer will only be available on the McDonald’s app during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18. Customers can order the breakfast sandwich, and any add-ons, for carryout, Drive Thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Is Offering This Major Deal On Its Most Popular Breakfast Item

To know the Egg McMuffin is to love the Egg McMuffin. But even the most die-hard fans of McDonald's iconic breakfast sandwich might not be aware of a major milestone coming up: on November 18, Mickey D's is celebrating fifty years of Egg McMuffin-ry. And the chain is doing so by taking a major step back in time and offering a major deal.
RESTAURANTS
verdictfoodservice.com

McDonald’s adds ITC fruit beverage to Happy Meals offering in India

McDonald’s has reportedly finalised an agreement with Indian fast-moving customer goods (FMCG) giant ITC Limited for the inclusion of the company’s mixed fruit B Natural beverage in certain Happy Meal offerings. The Happy Meal, which has been designed specifically for children, consists of a vegetarian or egg burger, a cup...
RESTAURANTS
thefastmode.com

Singapore's TPG Offers Free Roaming Data to Travellers to 57 Countries

Even as global travel resumes, Singapore's TPG moves quickly by adding 50 new destinations to the existing 7 on the list where subscribers pay nothing more for up to 2GB of data while roaming. Prior to this, the 1GB or 2GB of roaming data already included in all TPG plans...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Payment#Mcdonald#Grabrewards#Grabpay#Mcdelivery#Grabexpress#Grabfood#Grab Singapore
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: McDonald’s Expands Mobile Payments Globally; Uber Eats Offers Cannabis

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, McDonald’s adds mobile payment options in Singapore, and Uber Eats announced the addition of a cannabis seller to its marketplace in Ontario, Canada. Plus, grocers contend with holiday season supply chain challenges. With the continuing stickiness of digital ordering, deliverability is becoming a...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Grab expands partnership with McDonald’s Singapore

Grab Holdings Inc. is expanding its partnership with McDonald's Singapore to cover payment, logistics and advertising in addition to food delivery, the latest move by the Southeast Asian tech giant to explore growth opportunities beyond its more mature delivery and ride-hailing businesses.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Mobile payments continue to accelerate post-pandemic

Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer DOCOMO Digital, goes into specific detail in describing how mobile payments are forecasted to continue on an upward adoption scale long after the COVID-19 pandemic. A pandemic fuelled a surge in the volume and value of mobile payments conducted using digital wallets has laid a...
NFL
AlleyWatch

Imprint Raises $38M to Give Companies the Power to Offer Branded Payment Options and Rewards Platforms

With customer acquisition costs soaring, building loyalty among existing customers is of critical importance. Well-designed loyalty programs offer a number of benefits for brands including increased share-of-wallet, improved referrals, and increased trust for future purchases. Imprint is a fintech and rewards infrastructure platform that allows brands to seamlessly deploy their own branded payment solutions as well as rewards programs. For years, branded payment options were exclusively for large companies that offered co-branded credit cards with legacy card issuers (e.g. airline credit cards). With Imprint, companies large and small can design their own tailored payment options (either through a branded card or even a branded payment button) and rewards programs in less than a week. With the savings in credit card fees from bringing their payment infrastructure in-house, merchants are able to offer engaging rewards programs without incurring additional cost. Customers get 5% back from their favorite brands and a minimum of 1% for other purchases while brands are able to save up to 90% of their payment processing costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Albertsons Leverages Self-Service; MOD Pizza Gears up for IPO

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news: MOD Pizza submits a draft registration to go public via initial public offering (IPO), and Turkish grocery delivery startup Getir announces the acquisition of United Kingdom rival Weezy. Plus, Thirstie CEO Devaraj Southworth discusses how digitally lagging liquor brands can leverage gift cards to drive adoption.
FOOD & DRINKS
sgmagazine.com

Have an unforgettable festive season with The Westin Singapore’s new offerings

Choose their stay-home feasts to enjoy turkey roulade, stuffing, log cakes and more. Located in the heart of Singapore’s illustrious financial district, The Westin Singapore is an image of prestige and luxury set against our iconic CBD skyline. Situated within a commercial development in the downtown area, The Westin Singapore is Singapore’s first integrated hotel.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Gap Leans on Portfolio of Brands; Afterpay Set to Launch Subscription Service

In today’s top retail news, Gap says supply chain issues will likely persist into early next year, while Afterpay is preparing to launch a subscription service for recurring purchases in early 2022. Also, Best Buy is adding to its selection of outdoor furniture with the acquisition of Yardbird, and consumer balance sheets look strong heading into the height of holiday shopping.
RETAIL
Popculture

McDonald's Offering Fan-Favorite Menu Item for Just 63 Cents

Treating yourself to one of McDonald's most popular menu items just got a lot cheaper. In honor of its 50th anniversary, the Golden Arches is throwing back the price of the Egg McMuffin to 1971, with the beloved breakfast item set to be available for just 63 cents for one day only this week.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Started To Offer Supersizes

"Would you like to supersize that?" Once a common question asked by McDonald's workers, now at best an archaic joke. It wasn't all that long ago that one could upgrade an already generous portion of fries to something that could probably substitute for a meal all on its own. It was a time when you could order a soda so large you'd probably still be drinking it when you got home from McDonald's. Of course, the fast-food giant wasn't the only one to have that "big food and big deals type of mindset." Wendy's had their "Biggie" options, and Burger King had Whoppers for only 99 cents (via YouTube). As many might recall, the 1980s and 1990s were the Wild West of fast food, as companies were slinging out bigger portions of salty, greasy, and sugar-covered snacks and sodas like no tomorrow. In 2004, Morgan Spurlock's controversial film "Supersize Me" held a mirror to junk food-loving Americans and is widely believed to have been the downfall of all the Supersize and Biggie options as fast-food companies scrambled to save their images.
RESTAURANTS
milwaukeesun.com

Singapore announces end to payments for Covid patients if unvaccinated

The Singapore Health Ministry has announced that it will stop paying the medical costs of COVID-19 patients who are eligible to be vaccinated, but have chosen not to. It added that it will start charging those Covid patients on 8th December, except for those not eligible to be vaccinated, including children under the age of 12 and those with designated medical conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
flyernews.com

Flyer Enterprises teams up with Dining Services to offer more payment options

Fly By, Flyer Enterprises’ newest division, accepts Flyer Express and other student meal plans. Photo courtesy of Maddy Bartsche, A&E editor. As exhausted students pile into Heritage Coffeehouse, the aroma of fresh coffee and baked goods fills the air. The morning sun hits the warm pastries, revealing their glaze. Baristas take customers’ orders and fill their cups. Students grab their morning pick-me-up and head to class at the University of Dayton. It’s the place for Flyers to sip and stay awhile.
DAYTON, OH
spglobal.com

US big techs cracking mobile payments code in India's $1 trillion market

U.S. technology companies are piggybacking on India's real-time payments infrastructure and building everyday apps to embed themselves into consumer interactions in the world's only billion-person market outside China. We believe they will further deepen their push into financial services, primarily leveraging alliances with traditional financial institutions and financial technology companies....
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Expensify, Going Public, Touts Payments Super-App as Goal

Expense management software company Expensify has gone public, and Founder David Barrett has said in a letter that he thinks the company will succeed because of its goals to be a “financial social network.”. “Given this broad feature set packed into a single, simple app, we call ourselves a ‘payments...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Best Buy Adds More Outdoor Furniture Options With Yardbird Acquisition

Best Buy on Tuesday (Nov. 23) announced its latest addition to its growing outdoor living suite of offerings with the acquisition of premium outdoor furniture company Yardbird. Yardbird’s selection includes dining sets and lounge seating to fire tables and accessories and the St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based company has seven U.S....
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy