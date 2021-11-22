ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People will soon have to wear masks indoors again in western New York's most populous county because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in the region, officials said Monday. Starting Tuesday, anyone 2 and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations...

www.middletownpress.com

J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
The Tribune

Broomfield to require masks or vaccine proof in city and county buildings

Broomfield announced this week evening a public health order that will require individuals to wear masks in city and county buildings or show proof of vaccination through the month of December. While Broomfield has maintained high vaccination rates and relatively low hospitalization rates, the city and county cited strain on...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Holland Sentinel

Allegan County: Virus spread at record levels

ALLEGAN — This week the Allegan County Health Department reported COVID-19 virus transmission in the county had reached its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. The county is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people per week and COVID-19 test positivity rates of 21.56 percent,...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Lake County Moves to Face-mask Requirement for Lake County Facilities

Late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23, Lake County Public Health (LCPH) announced on behalf of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, that it would reinstitute mask requirements in Lake County facilities. “Unfortunately we continue to experience an increasing number of COVID cases throughout our community. In light of the recent...
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Niagara Gazette

Masks required in Erie County, Seneca Niagara Casino; Niagara County standing firm

Masking mandates are making a return to Erie County, while Niagara County will stand pat — for now. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Monday that, effective on Tuesday, anyone 2 and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations in the county, including bars and restaurants, grocery stores, gyms and fitness centers, hotels and banks, and hair salons.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Times-Herald

Cattaraugus County may be moving toward indoor mask requirements

OLEAN — With increasingly high COVID-19 numbers, Cattaraugus County could be headed back to indoor public masking requirements imposed in the early days of the pandemic. The deaths of two women Monday, ages 86 and 63, brought to 170 the number of county residents who have died from the virus since April 2020.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Western NY county returns to mask mandate, warns of more phases due to rise in Covid cases

A county in Western New York is returning to a mask mandate amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. WIVB reports Erie County will require masks be worn in all indoor, public locations starting Tuesday at 6 a.m. as part of a four-phase plan announced by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Masks must be worn by patrons age 2 and older in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, fitness centers, hotels, banks, entertainment venues and all other places open to the public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

Face masks no longer required for Orange County employees

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Some encouraging news in Orange County's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC has lowered the designation for the county's transmission rate from substantial to moderate. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says county employees are no longer required to wear face masks. Mayor Demings says the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
KXRM

Which Colorado counties are requiring masks?

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, several counties have announced new mask requirements. Here is the full list of counties with a mask requirement. Adams County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status. Arapahoe County: Masks required in all public […]
COLORADO STATE
villagerpublishing.com

Masks are now required in indoor spaces in Arapahoe County

Although Governor Polis has focused on finding 500 additional hospital beds for use in our state’s acute care hospitals rather than instituting a statewide mask order, on November 22, Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), representing Arapahoe and Adams counties, voted five to one to require the wearing of masks in most indoor settings effective “November 24, 2021 through January 2, 2022, and thereafter until staffed ICU beds availability is above 10%.”
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Middletown Press

Rise in Stamford COVID-19 cases could be for many reasons, Mayor Martin says

STAMFORD — Three weeks ago, Stamford cautiously walked toward a new phase of the pandemic and lifted its mask mandate for a second time. While other municipalities flashed bright orange and red on the state Department of Public Health’s virtual case tracker, Stamford settled into a quiet shade of gray that showed a low local transmission rate.
STAMFORD, CT

