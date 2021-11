The Kansas City Chiefs did some extra planning ahead of their game against the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. It’s time for Kansas City to show that despite their slow start, they are still not a team to mess around with. The disrespect that people around the league have shown them isn’t warranted. They have struggled, but when you have a guy like Patrick Mahomes running the ship, you’re a top team in football.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO