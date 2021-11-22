ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Blow: Rittenhouse and the right’s white vigilante heroes

By Charles M. Blow, New York Times, Charles M. Blow
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who shot and killed two men and wounded a third last year during protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, was found not guilty Friday of all charges by a Wisconsin jury. One can argue about the particulars of the case, about the strength...

www.expressnews.com

Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
POLITICS
Kenosha News.com

Editorial: Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes

Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
KENOSHA, WI
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
George Zimmerman
Person
Donald Trump
Vanity Fair

Matt Gaetz Floats a Congressional Job for Right-Wing Hero Kyle Rittenhouse

Given that Fox News has devoted no small amount of airtime to lionizing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager facing various criminal charges for killing two people and wounding a third during racial-justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, it might come as little surprise that Republican lawmakers are taking things a step further. “Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern,” Florida Representative Matt Gaetz told Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield on Wednesday. “We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
#A Vigilante#Vigilantism#Republican#American#Citizens Councils#The Ku Klux Klan
Texas Politics Digest

Rittenhouse Acquittal Establishes White Conservatives and Vigilantes Seeking Violence are Protected in Today’s America

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown issued the following statement on the Rittenhouse acquittal Friday:. “Like many people across the country, I am outraged, but unfortunately not surprised, by this acquittal. Today’s verdict gives the green light to every white person who seeks to use their privilege to cause harm in our communities and offers further confirmation that their white privilege will protect them. Regardless of the level of violence or evidence presented, there are very distinct prejudices in our laws that are based on race, with the intention to offer protection for certain individuals. Throughout the course of the trial, Judge Bruce Shroeder repeatedly asserted his power to provide his personal opinions in the case. Our judges are the center point of our justice system, and judges like Bruce Shroeder should be immediately removed for not upholding their oath to ensure a fair and balanced trial.
DALLAS, TX
mediaite.com

MSNBC’s Cross, Mystal Blast ‘White Supremacists’ in Congress Celebrating ‘Little Murderous White Supremacist’ Rittenhouse. ‘It’s Gross!’

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross on Saturday said it’s “disgusting” to see Rep. Matt Gaetz and other “White supremacists” in Congress celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse, and guest Elie Mystal responded that Gaetz is giving “the White folks” what they want. In one of multiple segments of The Cross Connection covering Friday’s not guilty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Green introduces bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional medal

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green has introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder last week.Mr Rittenhouse has gone from facing life in prison to being a poster boy of the political right. He’s met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, done an interview with Tucker Carlson, and been offered a possible internship with Florida Republican representative Matt Gaetz. Now, he has a nomination for the legislative branch’s highest honour.The wording of the bill to award the teenager states that he “protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black...
CONGRESS & COURTS

