The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a potential NFC Championship matchup. Los Angeles comes into this contest relatively healthy, with Leonard Floyd (concussion) being the only notable name on the injury report to start the week. Green Bay is much more banged up and has several stars dealing with injuries. Aaron Rodgers (toe) and David Bakhtiari (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice. Malik Taylor (abdomen) and Kevin King (hip/knee) joined them on the sidelines. Those limited in practice to open the week include Aaron Jones (knee), who is actually ahead of schedule, Davante Adams (ankle), Rashan Gary (elbow), and Allen Lazard (shoulder).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO