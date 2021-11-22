Researchers investigate impact of water birds on Green Bay

GREEN BAY – The colorful walls of Howe Elementary Community School are covered with murals depicting the faces of former students intermixed with empowering affirmations. Across from them are photos of leaders and writers of color such as Patsy Matsu Takemoto Mink, a Japanese American and the first woman of color elected to Congress; Joy Harjo, a poet and musician of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation; and Maya Angelou, a poet, storyteller and civil rights activist. The murals are meant to remind students that they are capable and can be successful, and to draw inspiration from their role models.Kou Chang, associate principal intern at Howe, knows the impact of seeing people — or not seeing people — who look like you while growing up. He went into the education profession to be a role model and to change that for Hmong students in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO