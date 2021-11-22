Concord girls improve to 4-1

NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame women’s basketball team kept its early-season momentum rolling on Thursday with a 71-56 victory over Fordham inside Purcell Pavilion. The Fighting Irish (4-0) built a lead as large as 21 and once again closed the door down the stretch, holding the Rams (2-1) to just two points over the final three minutes.
FISHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team started its 2021-22 season with two wins in a row through the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic heading into Thursday’s game against Fisher. The Panthers continued the winning streak in their final game of the tournament via a 43-32 victory over...
RIT junior forward Elijah Gonsalves scored a third-period power-play goal, but it was Canisius earning a 4-1 victory, Saturday night, in Atlantic Hockey play. Canisius scored a short-handed goal to break a scoreless tie with 12:25 left in the second period. The Golden Griffins kicked off a three-goal, third-period run...
Running back Hassan Haskins led the way, as he scored five touchdowns and tallied 28 carries for 169 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Cade McNamara didn't throw a single touchdown but did have one interception. A.J. Henning was the only other Wolverine to record a touchdown. This marks Michigan’s first top-five win...
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder hosted the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night for their Military Appreciation Night. The Thunder fell to Utah 4-1. They will get another crack at the Grizzlies Sunday at 3 p.m.
ELKHART — When it came to scoring points, the roller-coaster Northridge Raiders twisted, dived and skyed Tuesday night, but ultimately, they were on the right track often enough to enjoy the ride at North Side Gym. Posting winding figures that looked more like they’re from a football summary — hey,...
If you let a great team hang around long enough, they’ll find a way to beat you. Alabama showed that it is a great team in its 24-22 win over arch-rival Auburn in today’s historic Iron Bowl. It took a 97-yard game-tying drive and four rounds of overtime – a...
CONCORD – A good loss can make a season. Same with a good run. The team that handed Needham its only setback since 2018 did the Rockets a favor: It made them better. Concord-Carlisle's 3-1 victory on Sept. 20 ended Needham’s 32-match win streak, forcing the defending state champs to refocus. When the Rockets entered the same gym nearly two months later, the changes that were installed made the difference.
Union City improved its girls’ basketball record to 4-0 after a 58-54 victory over New Castle on Saturday. The Lady Indians started with guns blazing as they outscored New Castle 28-14 in the first quarter. The Lady Trojans fought back in the second cutting the lead to seven as they...
Hickory's boys soccer team pulled out a 1-0 win at home over Concord in the 3A West Regional Final on Tuesday. After a scoreless first half, the Red Torandoes (22-3-1, 11-2-1 Western Foothills 3A) poured on the pressure in the second half, and finally took the lead 15 minutes in on a nifty touch from junior forward Cesar Rangel.
Concord outscored Wawasee 13-5 in the fourth quarter and posted a 47-41 victory in the Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball opener for both schools. Aliyah Hershberger led a balanced Minutemen attack with 14 points, while Ashlyn Fish added 12 and Bailei Mayo 10.
CONCORD – They are still the only team to defeat Needham since 2018. Concord-Carlisle's 3-1 victory on Sept. 20 ended a 32-match win streak for the defending state Division 1 girls volleyball team. The Patriots nearly did it again on Saturday. After trailing 2-0, C-C turned to its usual forces:...
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team (21-0) scored a pair of goals in each half en route to a 4-1 victory over fourth-ranked Rowan in an NCAA Semifinal game on Saturday. With the win, the Panthers advance to the national championship for the fourth-straight year, extending their win streak to 29 victories. Middlebury will take on #2 Johns Hopkins in the title game at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, with both teams entering the contest with unblemished records. The Profs conclude their season with an 18-2 mark.
DUBUQUE, Iowa – It’s not like McPherson College’s men’s basketball team hadn’t been in this position before. The Bulldogs, who have made a habit of falling behind in the first half of games, exploded for 50 second-half points on Saturday to defeat St. Ambrose University 74-61 to move to 4-1 on the year. In 3 of their wins, they have had to make a second-half charge.
The No. 7 Brock women's basketball team improved to 4-0 and remained in first place in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) 's West Division after defeating the Lakehead Thunderwolves 70-50 in Thunder Bay on Saturday, Nov. 13. "Tonight was truly a team effort. Everyone contributed, and that says a lot...
BURNT HILLS — Securing a 19th consecutive appearance in the girls' volleyball state final four was a huge accomplishment for Burnt Hills. Senior outside hitter Callie Chevalier had a couple of impressive accomplishments wrapped around the Spartans' straight-sets victory over Fulton. Prior to the match, Chevalier learned she had been...
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — The Portageville Bulldogs went through a rebuilding year last season, winning just two games with a roster full of underclassmen. But the Bulldogs are primed to continue getting betting with five starters returning. Back is senior Akyiah Jordan, junior Amyiah Saxton and sophomores Laney Stone, Aubrey Greenwell...
That was the sound of my brother and I playing Street Fighter 2 on the Sega we got for Christmas while watching the 1994 Winter Olympics on TNT. He was Ryu and I was Ken. Last night, the Cincinnati Bearcats hadoukened Presbyterian like nobody’s business, posting a 79-45 win against the overmatched Blue Hose.
Concord outscored Prairie Heights 40-21 in the second half to pull away for a 66-46 victory on Wednesday in the boys basketball season opener for both teams. Senior Amarion Moore led the Minutemen with a career-high 22 points, while Malachi Emmons added 15 and Zaven Koltookian 10 for Concord.
Comments / 0