Concord girls improve to 4-1

The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team (21-0) scored a pair of goals in each half en route to a 4-1 victory over fourth-ranked Rowan in an NCAA Semifinal game on Saturday. With the win, the Panthers advance to the national championship for the fourth-straight year, extending their win streak to 29 victories. Middlebury will take on #2 Johns Hopkins in the title game at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, with both teams entering the contest with unblemished records. The Profs conclude their season with an 18-2 mark.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 7 DAYS AGO