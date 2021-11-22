ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

A Harte Appetite: The Traditional Depiction of First Thanksgiving May Not Be Accurate

By KRCU Public Radio
krcu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us have an image of the first thanksgiving that we learned in grade school: of the Pilgrims sitting with the Indians at a large table with a white tablecloth celebrating the harvest together over a meal of turkey, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. But research shows that...

www.krcu.org

Comments / 8

Related
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
FOXBusiness

The most disliked Thanksgiving dinner side dishes, according to Instacart

November is here, and the people have spoken: Please don’t pass the candied yams this Thanksgiving. This is according to survey intel from polls conducted by Instacart, the nationwide grocery delivery platform, in partnership with The Harris Poll, on more than 5,000 American adults in October 2021. "This year, many...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is Bobby Flay's Favorite Thanksgiving Side

Who doesn't love Thanksgiving? There's nothing better than rallying around a holiday that's entirely dedicated to friends, family, thankfulness, and inclusivity. And let's face it, we all wish our days started with a festive parade and ended with pumpkin pie (with a mid-day nap thrown in between). From participating in a turkey trot to watching endless amounts of football, there are so many enjoyable traditions that occur on the fourth Thursday of November. However, nothing tops the heaps and heaps of delicious food. Roast turkey (or tofurky) may be the star of the meal, but the best part about this harvest feast is the wide variety of sides.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

These 3 Sides Are Always On Al Roker's Thanksgiving Menu

For respected weather presenter, journalist, and food podcast host, Al Roker, Thanksgiving used to be a huge affair with his family. "When my family was a little younger, I've got two daughters and a son, and my parents were still with us, we'd have a big dinner," he told Thrillist. There were times when their guest list would include as many as 20 people. Roker said that he would happily start cooking and prepping the evening before Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#South America#Wheat#Turkey#Pilgrims#Indians#Plymouth Colony#American
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Potato Rule You Should Never Break On Thanksgiving

While the Thanksgiving turkey might be the centerpiece of the holiday table, the side dishes — like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and even green bean casserole — often fill guests' plates. According to a recent survey by Zippia, mashed potatoes are the most popular side dish on Thanksgiving, with nine states picking it as their favorite food. Whether you prepare your potatoes with copious amounts of butter or a smothering of gravy, there is one spud rule you need to follow on Thanksgiving to ensure that everyone is grateful for the bountiful feast. Beyond the cooking techniques and flavors, it really comes down to math.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Thanksgiving dinner help: How to make the best mashed potatoes

Family feuds have erupted over less trivial things than how to make the best mashed potatoes. Now, you may say mashed potatoes are, in fact, trivial, but I and plenty of other people would beg to differ — especially when it comes to which version gets served at Thanksgiving dinner. (Raise your hand if you, too, have served multiple types to please various tastes.)
RECIPES
101 WIXX

Most-Hated Thanksgiving Foods! (List)

We’ll see plenty of polls this month about our favorite Thanksgiving foods. But the first one just came out, and it looked at the foods we HATE the most. Over 1,000 people were asked to name the traditional Thanksgiving foods they don’t actually like. And there are some VERY heavy hitters near the top of this list . . .
LIFESTYLE
sarasotamagazine.com

Looking for a Restaurant to Eat at on Thanksgiving Day? Here Are Six Satisfying Options.

Take the time you’d spend doing the dishes and checking on the turkey to reconnect with loved ones and enjoy the flavors of the season while dining out this Thanksgiving. Or maybe you just need a neutral, public place to gather in case uncle Harry brings up politics or aunt Esther broaches religion. Either way, put the apron away, because these local restaurants have you covered.
SARASOTA, FL
FanSided

Most often forgotten Thanksgiving food might be intentional

This year, Thanksgiving shopping might have looked a little different, but that shopping list sometimes had forgotten Thanksgiving food. Although no one wants to return to the kitchen only to find some food options not in the bag, the reality is that maybe there is a subliminal message with that food item left on the shelf. Is the most often Thanksgiving food intentional?
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy