Accidents

5 killed, more than 40 injured after driver plows through Waukesha holiday parade

Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were killed and at least 48 were injured when a man drove his SUV into a crowd of people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (CNN, WDJT, WTMJ, Nathan...

www.fox5vegas.com

CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Apartment Fire In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fire leads to a man’s death near 49th and Washington in Bronzeville early Thursday morning. The fire started in the 71-year-old man’s bedroom and he was found in cardiac arrest. The very critical victim from the fire 4927 Washington court has passed away. 71 year old male. Found in cardiac arrest. Fire started in his bedroom. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/Ia2WrIn0uo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021 Two other people were injured. They’re in fair and good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. In a tweet, CFD will be distributing smoke detectors following the fire. Sadly due to the fire fatality that occurred yesterday on the 4900 block of south Washington Park Ct, CFD will be conducting a smoke detector distribution at 10:00 today on the surrounding blocks starting where the fatality occurred 2-1-30. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021 The fire is still under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox5 KVVU

Deadly crash with pedestrian closes I-15 lanes near Mesquite for hours

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Northbound lanes on the I-15 were closed for hours Friday morning as state police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Just before 4 a.m. on Nov.26, Nevada State police posted on Twitter that the crash took place at I-15 northbound at mile marker 102, about 16 miles north of Mesquite.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead in southeast Las Vegas crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person was killed in a crash in the southeast valley on Wednesday. About 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 24, police responded to the crash at Russell Road and Stephanie Street. The crash involved a white Ford Escape and a white Chevrolet Silverado.
LAS VEGAS, NV
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Minnesota

A Man Suffers Life Threatening Injuries After Rollover In Douglas County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffers life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on I-94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels. The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are investing the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday Family Of 5 Without Home After House Burns Down On Thanksgiving Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter 'A Very Unfortunate Accident': 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Brooklyn Park Shooting Thanksgiving Evening
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RNB Cincy 100.3

6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: No seatbelt in single-car crash that left Ohio man dead

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 53-year-old man has died after a single-car crash in Laughlin late Thursday night. According to Las Vegas police, A Chevrolet convertible was traveling south on S. Casino Drive and failed to stop at a red light at Thomas Edison Drive. The car traveled onto a raised center median and struck a large landscape boulder, causing it to rotate and overturn.
OHIO STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at Charleston, Durango

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 29-year-old motorcycle driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday night. Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed on Charleston Boulevard near Durango Drive are closed as police respond. According to Las Vegas police, on Nov. 27 around 2:06 p.m., a motorcycle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In Lawndale; 12-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is dead, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after they were struck by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, a 20-year-old man was driving a gray Dodge Charger in the 4400 block of West Cermack around 7:30 p.m. when the children ran into the street and were struck. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene. The 12-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The Major Accidents unit is investigating. According to police, the crash does not appear to be alcohol related. The 20-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians. Bystanders said the victims were crossing the street for a party.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Revere Fire Displaces Residents Of Four-Unit Building On Thanksgiving

REVERE (CBS) – A house fire on Constitution Avenue displaced several people in Revere on Thanksgiving night. The fire started in the rear of the building and spread to the ceiling. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in the four-unit building quickly. No one was injured, and the Red Cross responded to help the people displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
REVERE, MA
New York Post

Attacker tells woman to ‘go back to China,’ randomly punches her: cops

A hateful assailant told a woman to “go back to China” and slugged her in the back of the head in an unprovoked Lower Manhattan attack this week, police said. The 26-year-old victim was unloading luggage from a car on Hudson Street near Dominick Street in Hudson Square around 3:30 p.m. on Halloween when a woman came up behind her and snarled, “Get out of Chinatown. Go back to China!,” according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
kalb.com

Family of Serena Williams reacts to homicide

Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy. The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to search for Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive. As those efforts continue, the family of the victim claims a policy from the City of Alexandria stalled the news of a murder suspect on the run from getting to the public.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

