She’ll Be Coming ’round The Mountain When She Comes. The exclusive release of the next Elder Scrolls game shouldn’t come as a surprise after Microsoft purchased Bethesda Softworks’ parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion back in March. Playstation owners will likely get it some day, perhaps after an Anniversary Edition is published or merely after a certain amount of time or sales volume. One detail we definitely don’t know is what platforms the game will be launched on, but it would certainly be tempting for Microsoft to sell it directly to consumers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO