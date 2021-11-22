ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

North Carolina fintech firm acquired by money guru Dave Ramsey's company

By Elise Franco
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Charlotte, North Carolina, fintech startup focused on easing the pain of paying back student loans was acquired this week by Franklin-based Ramsey Solutions, owned by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. Apay Financial was founded in 2019 by Blake Wood and Owen Brady, who met while working together at...

www.bizjournals.com

Nashville's The Bailey Company Becomes Nations First TRUE Zero Waste Forklift Dealer

Nashville, Tennessee, November 19, 2021: The Bailey Company has become the nation's first TRUE certified zero waste forklift dealer, joining marquee companies like Tesla on the forefront of sustainability. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) and USGBC, TRUE helps facilities measure, improve and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which contribute to positive environmental, health, and economic outcomes. The Bailey Company achieved the highest TRUE rating (Platinum) with an astounding 99.57% diversion rate from landfills at its Nashville location by building an efficient in-house zero waste program on top of an already strong recycling program. Environmental sustainability is a key guiding value for The Bailey Company, and it hopes its green initiatives, which also include solar panels at eight facilities, 100% LED lights, and partnerships with local environmental nonprofits, will inspire other local businesses and members of the material handling industry to take action. "Sustainability has been important to us for a long time. TRUE certification through the U.S. Green Building Council legitimizes our efforts. We strive to be the “green” material handling solutions provider, and certification clearly communicates this position and our values to our customers and suppliers. When people think about machinery, they don’t typically think about sustainability, which is why our staff is so proud to be the first certified zero waste forklift dealer in the nation, as well as the first TRUE certified company in the state!" - Ryan Bailey, VP of Finance and Operations, The Bailey Company, Inc. To create employee buy-in, company executives created a green team to involve staff from all departments and tied zero waste goals to performance metrics and scorecards. Staff were also encouraged to think creatively, resulting in the invention of an oil bottle draining device that allowed the plastic bottles to be recycled. The used oil is then utilized to heat the mechanic shop. ​​“In our current system, many of our globally wasteful practices stem from a lack of design and are the result of inefficient business practices,” notes Sean McMahon, Vice President of Product Management, GBCI. “Waste is a design failure, and managing waste is a design challenge for which the TRUE Rating System provides a comprehensive framework. By implementing TRUE certification, the Bailey Company demonstrates their commitment to a more thoughtful and sustainably designed business.” The Bailey Company is a family and woman owned material handling solutions provider headquartered in Nashville, TN with 12 locations throughout Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky. Since its founding in 1949, The Bailey Company has been dedicated to helping customers improve operations, from selling, renting, servicing, and providing parts for forklift trucks to using data to create more efficient and safe work environments. For more information please visit www.baileycompany.com and follow The Bailey Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) GBCI is the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally. Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates within the framework of the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL Building Standard, the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), TRUE certification for zero waste, Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits and RELi for resilient design. Visit gbci.org. ###
NASHVILLE, TN
Covenant Physician Partners raises $22.7 million

Covenant Physician Partners is ending the year with deep pockets. The Nashville-based firm has raised $22.7 million in new funding, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Covenant raised the money through limited partnership units, according to the filing, which are units of ownership in a company that...
NASHVILLE, TN
