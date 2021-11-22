ANNA SEGAL & BOLLE WIN BEST SKI FILM AT THE IF3 FESTIVAL WITH TALES FROM CASCADIA

When you think of European skiing, the frames that fly into your head are limitless. Maybe you conjure up images of the frozen hills of Finland, the likes of which are incredibly well presented in last years LORE Agency film, “Halcyon Days”. Maybe you travel next door to Sweden, where Magnus Granér and the Bunch can be found spreading more butter than grandma on a Saturday morning english muffin. Or even still, your mind might take you into the fabled peaks of Chamonix, to find Tof Henry ripping down lines that seem way too big, at speeds that seem way too fast. No matter where your imagination takes you, the odds are that it doesn’t end up in Copenhagen, Denmark; and that’s understandable. Copenhagen has no hills, there are no rolling forests shrouded in mystery and coated in frost, and its skiing is… well, there is no skiing. Not until recently, that is.

