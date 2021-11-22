ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANNA SEGAL & BOLLE WIN BEST SKI FILM AT THE IF3 FESTIVAL WITH TALES FROM CASCADIA

By True North Brand Group
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

LYON, France (November 22, 2021) – Following the success of their last six films, Blank Collective Films just won Best Ski Film at the IF3 Festival (Montreal) with ‘Tales From Cascadia,’ which was supported by Bollé. In the film, Bollé Ambassador Anna Segal is equipped with the new Mute...

