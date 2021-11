Are you a fan of the Disney Dish podcast who would love to see the fun live and hang out with other Disney Dish fans? This is your chance to be part of it all with this first-ever Disney Dish event at sea! In addition to the amazing entertainment available on Disney Cruise Line, and a chance to sail during the first year of the Disney Wish, your Disney Dish on the Disney Wish cruise will include podcast recordings, meetups, a fun run (or standing at the finish line to watch the “fun” with a drink in hand!), a scavenger hunt, special gifts, and so much more.

