New technology is supposed to make our lives simpler, not harder. The wheel rested our weary backs, and fire warmed our frigid toes. The same goes for the Promethean gadgetry of the 21st century. If a TV remote sucks, find a better, smarter, comfier one. If it’s a pain to buy a Nintendo Switch, why not wrap a pair of knockoff Joy-Cons around an iPhone and game that way instead? Ultimately, these gadgets should give us the time back that we would have otherwise spent sweating. We’ve dug through our wish lists to curate our favorite tech gifts this season that are perfect for your home entertainment setup and to soothe your personal well-being.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO