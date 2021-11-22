GU Energy Labs names former Olympic runner Magdalena Boulet company president

New Senior Vice President of Business Development & Strategy and New Senior Vice President of Deployment Also Hired to Help Expand Commercial Reach and Production Strategies. 6K, a leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, announced the appointment of Sam Trinch as president of 6K Energy, the company’s energy storage division. 6K also announced the hiring of Chad McDonald as senior vice president of business development and strategy as well as Thanh Nguyen as senior vice president of deployment for the 6K Energy group. Through its sustainable UniMelt microwave production platform, 6K Energy has proven it can significantly drive down battery material costs by 50-70% while producing a range of battery materials including NMC 811 single crystal, silicon anode, LFP, and LLZO to name a few. All three executives will help guide the partnership, commercial and go-to-market strategies helping to further establish 6K Energy as the leading organization for sustainable, low cost, domestic supply of performance battery materials.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO