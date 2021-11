ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — COVID-19 is threatening to break the Broncos’ momentum just as it was on the upswing. After six players tested positive for the virus over a 16-day period, the Broncos’ coaching staff got hit Friday morning when offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive. The Broncos will not expected to have their play-caller for their game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.

