Sherrill will talk infrastructure and vaccines at virtual town hall, Nov. 23

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal infrastructure bill and the pandemic will be up for discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 23,...

myveronanj.com

Sherrill To Hold Town Hall Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 23, at 6 p.m., Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ11) will hold a telephone town hall meeting. Rep. Sherrill will be joined by a panel of experts, including Amit Bose, deputy administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration. The panel will help answer questions directly from residents on topics such...
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
Shore News Network

Governor Hochul says omicron variant ‘it’s coming’ to New York, announces authority to cut elective surgeries as staffing shortages continue

That’s what New York Governor Kathy Hochul said when she announced the Department of Health will now be permitted to limit non-essential, non-urgent scheduled hospital procedures to ensure capacity. With Government vaccine mandates cutting staff numbers and the COVID-19 cases rising in New York, the measure is the first one...
New Jersey Monitor

Lawmaker hopes Legislature will say ‘I do’ to more virtual weddings

While some people yearn to say goodbye to masks and nasal swabs, other pandemic precautions definitely seem worth keeping for good, like outdoor dining, remote work, and online doctors’ appointments. Sen. Michael Testa Jr. (R-Cumberland) would like something else to stay: virtual weddings. Testa introduced a bill last week that would allow anyone to wed […] The post Lawmaker hopes Legislature will say ‘I do’ to more virtual weddings appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CBS Baltimore

UMD To Receive $100K Contract To Upgrade EPA’s Environmental Justice Tool

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s School of Public Health is set to receive a $100,000 federal grant to upgrade an Environmental Protection Agency mapping tool that tracks issues such as the concentration of homes with lead paint, proximity to traffic, the ozone level in the air and other hazards. Researchers with the university will upgrade the federal agency’s Environmental Justice Mapping Tool to include data on issues that impact children and rural areas, such as exposure to pesticides and large-scale animal feeding operations, blood lead levels, maternal and infant mortality, and socioeconomic factors such as the percentage of the population receiving social service benefits, the EPA said. Officials with the EPA, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the university are scheduled to hold a press briefing about the contract on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
Republic

Around Town — Nov. 26

Editor’s Note: Submissions to Around Town are opinions submitted anonymously by readers, not factual representations, and do not reflect the viewpoints of The Republic or its staff. Nov. 26. Orchids to. President Joe Biden for tapping our oil reserves to help reduce gas prices. Onions to. the church who doesn’t...
connecticutcallboard.com

Westville Community Town Hall Meeting

Join us for this exciting event as Arts in CT opens its doors to the local community. Come on out and check out Westville Performing Arts Center! This is not just an ordinary performing arts center!. This is where the village can commune. Contact us for more information. 351 McKinley...
thetabernaclejournal.com

Committee Dithers As Town Hall Crumbles

Our committee has been talking about the future of Tabernacle’s office facilities and public works since, at least, 2013 when it acquired the old TRS building on Hawkin Road. But they’ve never done anything about it. Now we have an emergency. The township’s architect, Scott England, announced at the October...
96.1 The Breeze

90% of New Yorkers Received Vaccine, Why Are COVID-19 Cases Increasing?

New York residents have been getting vaccinated, but the COVID-19 positivity rates in many regions in the state are worse than pre-vaccine numbers. As a matter of fact, the county that is home to New York's second-biggest city, Buffalo, just issued a new indoor mask mandate. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz announced that the new mandate has been put in place to try to lower WNY's COVID-19 positivity rate, which was almost 10 percent as of Sunday, November 21, 2021 (see below).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

