Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO