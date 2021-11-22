ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Robber points gun at Henrico jewelry clerk

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUDfc_0d49ZPwt00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Henrico jewelry store.

When the couple entered the store along the 8000 block of Brook Road on Friday afternoon, the man pointed a gun at the clerk, according to police.

"Both suspects stole jewelry items from the store," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "The clear photo (male wearing grey) of the two was from when the two had
entered the store on a different day."

Henrico Police

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Robber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

Community helps Richmond food truck owner after shooting

One local family is experiencing the tragic outcomes of gun violence firsthand, calling them "mentally, emotionally, physically, and monetarily draining." Thankfully, the Richmond community is rallying around them during their time of need.
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy