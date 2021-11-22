ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People will soon have to wear masks indoors again in western New York's most populous county because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in the region, officials said Monday. Starting Tuesday, anyone 2 and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations...

