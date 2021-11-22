ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande, OH

A ‘Grande’ Christmas

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxrfK_0d49Z7OI00
The “Grande” Christmas tree is 43-feet tall, located for all to see in Rio Grande. Brittany Hively |OVP

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The village of Rio Grande was aglow on Saturday night with the lighting of the “Grande” Christmas tree.

The artificial tree came from New York City and is 43-feet tall, said Mayor Matt Easter.

“The Renew Rio Project wanted to put a Christmas tree on the site,” Easter said. “We’re hoping that this is a future site of a new business, but instead of having just a bare lot, Renew Rio wanted to put a tree on it for the community to enjoy.”

The tree lighting event drew in more people than the mayor or anyone expected.

“I really didn’t [expect the crowd], I had no way to talk to the crowd because I had a speech,” Easter said.

With the unexpected large crowd, instead of giving his speech, Easter started a countdown that grew in volume with the crowd until the tree lit the sky.

Easter said he believed there were at least 250 people who came out to the lighting event.

Along with the tree lighting, visitors were able to get cookies or candy, Grinch tokens were given out for ice cream at McDonald’s, photos were taken at the Gallia-Meigs-Jackson Alcohol, Drug Addition and Mental Health (ADAMH) photo booth and there was an opportunity to grab a selfie with the Grinch, himself.

Easter thanked the Rio Ridge Venue for their help with the Grinch and the Village of Rio Grande Police for helping capture the green character.

While the Grinch was giving out hugs to kids and taking selfies with parents, Easter said he has his eye on him.

“The Grinch is reformed, but we still don’t trust him,” Easter said.

ADAMH had its pop-up photo booth giving the opportunity to take pictures with their Christmas backdrop and “Your Presence is a Present” campaign.

Local resident, Teresa Lawson, had her son handing out homemade hats she made. Lawson said she makes them for fun and last-minute decided to hand them out at the event.

“I usually just do it for family, I’ve made like 41 hats this year now,” Lawson said.

Lawson said she makes the hats out of cheap throw blankets, usually getting three hats with one blanket. She also makes masks.

Easter said everything surrounding the event was possible by several people and groups including, Rio Ridge Venue, McDonald’s Rio Grande, the University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Department, Chi Omega Alpha sorority and the Village of Rio Grande Police.

Easter invites the community to Rio Grande’s next Christmas adventure which is the return of the drive-thru event Christmas on the Ridge on Dec. 12, hosted by Rio Ridge Venue at/in conjunction with Bob Evans Farm. Find Rio Ridge Venue on Facebook for the latest on this event.

The lot housing the tree this year is across from Ohio Valley Bank, along Route 325.

“You can’t miss it, it’s a skyscraper,” Easter said.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Rio Grande, OH
City
Mcdonald, OH
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Alcohol#Grande#The Rio Ridge Venue
NBC News

Best Buy stores in Minnesota latest targets of large 'grab and run' thefts

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis, OH
986
Followers
46
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy