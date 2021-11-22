ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in morning wreck on I-75 near West Paces Ferry, investigators say

Cover picture for the articleATLATNA - Georgia State Patrol said a car traveling south on Interstate 75 at West Paces Ferry Road lost control, crashed and killed one person. Investigators said the crash involved one vehicle, which...

