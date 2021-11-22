Hockley Co. SO scam warning and a special hashtag for the would-be scammers

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam warning complete with the hashtag #SayNoToScamTurds.

HCSO said Monday, “A concerned citizen delivered a very official looking package he received in the mail recently that contained a letter and a check for $2,640.00.”

“Wow,” HCSO said. “What a great amount, especially at this time of the year. Problem is, it is a scam.”

A letter in the package instructs the recipient to deposit the check and keep a $500 commission. The letter gives instructions on purchasing Walmart gift cards and making those cards available to the people who sent the package.

“Please do not deposit or cash these checks,” HCSO said.

“We have reached out to authorities in Alabama where the package originated,” HCSO said. “They are aware of similar issues in their jurisdiction and have assured us they are looking into the matter.”

HCSO ended the update with the hashtag and message of hope that the scammers would be caught and prosecuted.

