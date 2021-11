The first patch of TFT Set 6 is now live, giving new comps the opportunity to shine. Even though the standard, high-cost comps (Jinx, Jayce, Lux) are still ruling the top of the tier list, Scrap, Innovators, and Challengers have begun to peek their way into the meta. In particular, comps around Vex and Vi are starting to get more attention. Of course, that Vex comp is really a Viegar comp, as slow-rolling Yordles to get Viegar can be almost an instant win (though getting there isn’t always easy).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO