Santa Claus, Indiana will be hosting several cool events this holiday season that you will want to be a part of, and they keep adding to that list!. The holidays are coming up soon and Santa Claus, Indiana is going to have so many things going on this year. Why wouldn't they? The town's name is Santa Claus, so Christmas is kind of their thing. Santa Claus will be hosting all kinds of events for the holidays in 2021, including real-life reindeer in November, fireworks in December, and so much more. Even though they might be closed for the season, Holiday World will be getting in on the fun too.

