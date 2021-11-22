ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith battling slight injury, should play vs. LSU

By Brian Perroni
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M football fans are used to seeing Ainias Smith fill up the stat sheet. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior wide receiver does a little bit of everything for the Aggies and almost always makes his presence felt. However, against Prairie View A&M this past Saturday, he was held to one catch...

