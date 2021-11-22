Islanders finally home at UBS Arena

For the past decade or so, it wouldn’t be true to say that Islanders fans have had it rough. On the ice the teams have been interesting and at times very good, including back-to-back appearances in the Conference Finals. They’ve returned to their more classic sweaters and reconnected with their past greats, more recently they added Lou Lamoriello who brought back a seriousness and respect, and Barry Trotz has delivered a playing style that often presents the look of the league’s most structured team. The team, like their fans, has had the vibe of a group that’s pretty fun, but will also punch you in the mouth if given fair cause. (And who doesn’t love having friends like that?)

