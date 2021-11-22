ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders finally home at UBS Arena

By Kevin Reichard
arenadigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a long journey from the last days of the original Nassau Coliseum and the Charles Wang era to now, but the New York Islanders (NHL) are finally playing at a new home, UBS Arena. We’ve been following the Islanders arena saga since the very beginning, when then-owner...

arenadigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Orange Comet Named Exclusive NFT Partner of NY Islanders and UBS Arena

Premium NFT and blockchain experience company signs multi-year deal in collaboration with Isles and UBS Arena to produce and market NFT collectibles on the Orange Comet Marketplace. November 16, 2021. Orange Comet, Inc., ("Orange Comet" or the "Company"), a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and blockchain experience company today announces its...
NHL
ESPN

Welcome to UBS Arena: Eight awesome innovations at the New York Islanders' new barn

The wait is finally over for the New York Islanders and their fans. After starting the season with 13 straight games on the road, the Islanders (5-6-2) hit the ice for their first game at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. They host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Nov. 20, as the $1.1 billion state-of-the-art building opens its doors to hockey fans.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

How to look at the Islanders’ slow start as they open brand new UBS Arena

For the past decade or so, it wouldn’t be true to say that Islanders fans have had it rough. On the ice the teams have been interesting and at times very good, including back-to-back appearances in the Conference Finals. They’ve returned to their more classic sweaters and reconnected with their past greats, more recently they added Lou Lamoriello who brought back a seriousness and respect, and Barry Trotz has delivered a playing style that often presents the look of the league’s most structured team. The team, like their fans, has had the vibe of a group that’s pretty fun, but will also punch you in the mouth if given fair cause. (And who doesn’t love having friends like that?)
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

A New Beginning: The sights and sounds of Islanders' first game at UBS Arena

On Saturday night, the New York Islanders played in their first game in their new home, UBS Arena. It was momentous -- and years in the making. The Islanders had played at Nassau Coliseum, an indelible if perpetually flawed part of the Long Island hockey experience, since 1972 and then moved to the Barclays Center, an arena that was neither in Nassau County nor all that convenient for many Islanders fans.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Game Haus

A Look Inside UBS Arena

After going between Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center, the New York Islanders finally have an arena of their own. The team played their first two games in the brand new UBS Arena in Belmont, Long Island over the weekend. Although the Islanders recently hit a rough patch with their quality of play and injuries, the opening of this arena has created a ton of excitement for the fanbase. With the arena now officially ready for action, here’s a look inside UBS Arena.
NHL
Newsday

Mathew Barzal on Islanders' new UBS Arena: 'It absolutely blew me away'

An early group worked with the goalies for about 20 minutes before the Islanders began Thursday’s practice. That’s the typical routine. What wasn’t usual, though, was having the rest of the players line the team’s bench to watch, or having injured defenseman Ryan Pulock, on crutches, remain there to watch the full session.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Wang
Person
Jon Ledecky
Newsday

UBS Arena at Belmont Park opener: Islanders vs. Flames

Scenes from the Islanders' home opener at the team's new home, UBS Arena at Belmont Park, against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Fans arrive for a game between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames at UBS Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Elmont. Fans...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

UBS Arena Opening Begins New Chapter in New York Islanders History

Initial visual proof a new era has truly arrived for the New York Islanders are a series of new green signs along the Cross Island Parkway, directing drivers to various exits for UBS Arena. Once parked and initially stepping through the doors of the hockey team’s new home into its...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs Arena#Nassau Coliseum#Barclays Center#The New York Post
Newsday

Islanders open UBS Arena with energy but can't make comeback in loss to Flames

The $1.1 billion UBS Arena delivered on its promise of being the state-of-the-art home the Islanders have long sought. That’s great for the franchise’s long-term outlook. Short term, things are a little murky as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Despite a makeshift lineup, the Islanders were energized in...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: UBS Arena Open, Islanders COVID List Grows & More

The New York Islanders played their first-ever game at UBS Arena, their new home, on Saturday. The Islanders did not get the result they were looking for on one of the most important nights for the franchise, but they showcased a battle mentality that had been missing for quite some time. The Islanders added a few players to the COVID protocol list prior to puck drop but the players inserted into the lineup played rather strong.
NHL
Newsday

Islanders shut out by Maple Leafs at UBS Arena as slump continues

The NHL standings don’t care about the Islanders’ depleted roster. "Put it this way, it hasn’t been easy," coach Barry Trotz said. "We’re not looking for excuses. We get it. We’re just trying to win a hockey game." It’s six losses in a row now for the Islanders, again forced...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Islanders Hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Game at UBS Arena

First Hockey Fights Cancer game at UBS Arena is supported by Northwell Health. On Friday night, the UBS Arena lights will be turned lavender, as the New York Islanders hold the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer night, supported by Northwell Health. After hosting Hockey Fights Cancer night in an empty...
HOCKEY
Newsday

The Islanders-Rangers rivalry has a new home as teams meet at UBS Arena for first time

Wednesday night’s entry in the bitter Islanders-Rangers rivalry is a historic one, strange and unfortunate circumstances aside. The teams met for the first time at UBS Arena, the new, $1.1 billion facility which is hosting just its third NHL game after the COVID-19- and injury-depleted Islanders christened their long-awaited modern home with back-to-back losses to the Flames and Maple Leafs this weekend.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy