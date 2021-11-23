More than $50K in merchandise stolen from Lululemon in Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair Mall

San Jose police say thieves entered the Lululemon store in Santana Row around 6:30 Sunday night and took around $40,000 worth of merchandise.

Police say the suspects were gone before officers arrived at the scene.

At the same time, another robbery was taking place at Westfield Valley Fair Mall. Police say several cars with their license plates concealed had gathered. A security guard noticed what was going on and called the police.

The group dispersed when police showed up, but not before $7,000 worth of sunglasses were stolen.

San Jose Police Department's Sgt. Christian Camarillo says more than $50,000 of merchandise was stolen between the two robberies.

Sgt. Camarillo says the department will not take these crimes lightly.

"We do want to put these people on alert," Sgt. Camarillo said. "Hey, if you come to San Jose, we are going to find you, we are going to arrest you and we are going to bring you back here to face charges."

Private security officer Jeffrey Grant chased the eight suspects back to their cars on Sunday after they robbed the Lululemon.

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

He says he wanted to do what he could to prevent crimes after seeing what has been happening across the Bay Area and put his life on the line to do so.

"They saw me chasing them and they hopped in their vehicles across the street," Grant said. "I went to try and stop them, but they indicated that they were willing to run me over. So I ceased that effort."

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen did not want to comment on the robberies in San Jose. The City and Mayor Sam Liccardo also declined.

Valley Fair and Lululemon provided ABC7 News with statements.

"We are coordinating with local law enforcement and are taking additional steps to ensure our property is as secure as possible for both retailers and shoppers," a Westfield Valley Fair Spokesperson said.

"As always, the safety and well-being of our employees and guests is lululemon's top priority. We take thefts and vandalism very seriously and have been following our protocols for responding to these incidents, including working closely with law enforcement. We will continue to monitor the situation, provide support and training to our employees, and cooperate with local partners and authorities," Lululemon said.