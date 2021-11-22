ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B’s Daughter Has a Very Real, Disappointed Reaction to Gaining a Baby Brother in This Hilarious Video

By Taylor Plumstead
 5 days ago
Cardi B is honest about motherhood. She’s gotten candid about the juggling act that is raising kids and pursuing a career, and her love for even the most mundane of parenting tasks. And it looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the singer’s realness. In fact, Cardi B recently shared how her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture — who she shares with husband, Offset — reacted to the news that she was going to have a baby brother when the pair became pregnant with their son.

The mom of two initiated a question-and-answer event on Twitter before she hosted the American Music Awards. Interested fans quickly took advantage of the chance to ask some juicy questions — and some were about the topic of motherhood, specifically with Kulture’s experience learning of her new baby brother. “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told you were having another baby & that it was a boy?” Twitter user @RaquelChante wrote.

Cardi B responded to the question with a video of an adorable Kulture, who’s sporting braids and stud earrings while sitting on a bed. The video is almost too cute to handle, as the toddler reacts to her mom’s news that the baby is going to be a boy. “Yeah, but it’s a brother,” Cardi B says in the video. An unphased Kulture responds, “A baby sister…I want a baby sister,” repeating the mantra over and over again. “No, but it’s a boy,” Cardi B says. Kulture’s response? “No, a baby sister.”

Hey, the girl knows what she wants. And it looks like Cardi B couldn’t change her mind otherwise.

Before you go, check out these celebrity moms who make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting:

