Are gas prices going back down? Check local prices on GasBuddy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gas prices are slowly trending downward, now at an average of $3.403 per gallon nationwide, down 1.5 cents from last week’s average of $3.418 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

But prices are still up in comparison to last month’s and last year’s costs. The average price of gas at this time last year was $2.102, and last month, it was $3.371.

In Louisiana, the price at the pump is averaging at $3.09 per gallon, which is three cents lower than a month ago.

You can check prices in your area, compare current price averages to previous time periods, and more on GasBuddy.com .

