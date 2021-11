NVoq’s cloud-based, speech recognition solutions empower Suki to provide new capabilities designed around the needs of physicians. nVoq, the leader in medically accurate speech recognition is honored to announce its partnership with Suki, an industry leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, as the two organizations continue to provide cutting-edge capabilities designed around the needs of physicians and their specialized medical vocabulary. The partnership will leverage nVoq’s innovative technology platform to supplement Suki’s scalable user-friendly speech recognition solution.

