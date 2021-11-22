ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 killed, more than 40 injured after driver plows through Waukesha holiday parade

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were killed and at least 48 were injured when a man drove his SUV into a crowd of people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (CNN, WDJT, WTMJ, Nathan...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Apartment Fire In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fire leads to a man’s death near 49th and Washington in Bronzeville early Thursday morning. The fire started in the 71-year-old man’s bedroom and he was found in cardiac arrest. The very critical victim from the fire 4927 Washington court has passed away. 71 year old male. Found in cardiac arrest. Fire started in his bedroom. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/Ia2WrIn0uo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021 Two other people were injured. They’re in fair and good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. In a tweet, CFD will be distributing smoke detectors following the fire. Sadly due to the fire fatality that occurred yesterday on the 4900 block of south Washington Park Ct, CFD will be conducting a smoke detector distribution at 10:00 today on the surrounding blocks starting where the fatality occurred 2-1-30. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021 The fire is still under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

A Man Suffers Life Threatening Injuries After Rollover In Douglas County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffers life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on I-94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels. The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are investing the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday Family Of 5 Without Home After House Burns Down On Thanksgiving Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter 'A Very Unfortunate Accident': 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Brooklyn Park Shooting Thanksgiving Evening
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eyewitness News

Police are looking for information on a fatal crash in East Hartford

(WFSB) – A car crash on Route 2 in East Hartford left one man dead earlier this morning. One person was driving on Route 2 west bound, east of Exit 4, in the right/center lane of four lanes. The driver lost control of the car, and the car crossed the highway to the left and struck a metal beam guide rail on the median.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Eyewitness News

A 17-year-old died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is continuing their investigation into a car and motorcycle crash that happened earlier this week. On Monday, November 22, at around 9:20 p.m. a 1997 Honda Shadow motorcycle and a 2005 Nissan Titan pick-up truck collided on Elm...
STAMFORD, CT
RNB Cincy 100.3

6th Person Dies from Wisconsin Christmas Parade Tragedy!

39-year-old, Darrell Brooks Jr – who has an extensive criminal past – has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deadly crash from Waukesha Christmas parade that took place in Wisconsin. An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die following the horrific Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In Lawndale; 12-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is dead, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after they were struck by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, a 20-year-old man was driving a gray Dodge Charger in the 4400 block of West Cermack around 7:30 p.m. when the children ran into the street and were struck. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene. The 12-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The Major Accidents unit is investigating. According to police, the crash does not appear to be alcohol related. The 20-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians. Bystanders said the victims were crossing the street for a party.
CHICAGO, IL
Eyewitness News

A fire broke out in a home on Brooks Street in Bridgeport earlier this morning

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls reporting smoke from a home on 208 Brooks Street earlier this morning. Reports say that the smoke was coming from the second floor of the building. Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were all dispatched to the scene. The Bridgeport Fire Department advised that heavy flames were coming from one side of the house.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Christmas#Accident#Wdjt#Cnn Wire
CBS Boston

Revere Fire Displaces Residents Of Four-Unit Building On Thanksgiving

REVERE (CBS) – A house fire on Constitution Avenue displaced several people in Revere on Thanksgiving night. The fire started in the rear of the building and spread to the ceiling. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in the four-unit building quickly. No one was injured, and the Red Cross responded to help the people displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
REVERE, MA
kalb.com

Family of Serena Williams reacts to homicide

Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy. The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to search for Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive. As those efforts continue, the family of the victim claims a policy from the City of Alexandria stalled the news of a murder suspect on the run from getting to the public.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Attacker tells woman to ‘go back to China,’ randomly punches her: cops

A hateful assailant told a woman to “go back to China” and slugged her in the back of the head in an unprovoked Lower Manhattan attack this week, police said. The 26-year-old victim was unloading luggage from a car on Hudson Street near Dominick Street in Hudson Square around 3:30 p.m. on Halloween when a woman came up behind her and snarled, “Get out of Chinatown. Go back to China!,” according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
WDTN

Man accused of killing 2 in stolen police car dies in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that inmate Raymond Walters died last night on Tuesday, November 16. According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, Walters was removed from his housing unit so that medical staff could assess his condition after staff observed him acting erratically. Dayton fire department transported Walters […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy