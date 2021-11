After nearly four and a half decades of employment, Raley’s COO Kevin Konkel will retire, effective Jan. 7, 2022. Konkel started with the Bel Air organization in 1978 as a bagger. He joined Raley’s upon the acquisition of Bel Air Markets in 1993. Konkel advanced through the larger Raley’s organization from holding store roles to becoming a district leader to leading the remote market in New Mexico to finally moving to the Support Center. He held senior roles in sales and merchandising, store operations, and marketing before becoming a key member of the executive leadership team in his role as COO.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO