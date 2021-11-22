New look: Chrissy Teigen unveils eyebrow transplant results

Chrissy Teigen is sharing the results of her eyebrow transplant surgery, revealing fuller brows and describing the procedure to her fans and followers.

The 35-year-old model, who recently opened up about her bullying scandal, explained that she underwent the cosmetic procedure to achieve fuller brows, as she prefers to avoid wearing too much makeup.

Chrissy admitted that during the process, “hairs from the back of your head” are transplanted, and because she never wears makeup “if I can avoid it,” she was very “excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery.”

She also said the results are “crazy,” adding that she wishes she hadn’t plucked her eyebrows “all off” in the past. “A little dark from the pencil but its so cool to have brows again,” she shared.

Chrissy’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, posted a photo of her new look, explaining that before the procedure, they mutually agreed on shape and density.

This is not the first time the model and author shares details about her cosmetic procedures, as she is known for being open about plastic surgery. Chrissy previously underwent surgery with Dr. Diamond to have fat removed from her cheeks, posting all about it on social media, writing “no shame in my dr diamond game.”

The star also admitted she underwent armpit liposuction and got Botox on her armpits with the purpose of minimizing sweating. “I’m not shy talking about that sort of thing. I have no regrets,” Chrissy declared.