In episode two of Chasing the Elements, a freeride legend links up with one of the sport's rising stars in search of new lines. What happens when you give two of freeride mountain biking’s biggest stars the keys to a Ford Bronco and set them loose in Virgin, Utah? They get way off the beaten path in search of new lines, of course. Watch their adventure unfold in the video below. For even more action, and to learn more about the all-new Ford Bronco Tyler McCaul and Jaxon Riddle used to explore the Utah desert, check out our full series, Chasing the Elements.

