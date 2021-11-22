ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Oversight panel eyes excessive bail, jail overcrowding in New York City

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwJg1_0d49SG0700

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has requested briefings from five New York City district attorneys regarding prison conditions and excessive bail.

“We have grave concerns that excessive bail amounts are leading to unnecessary pretrial detention and contributing to a humanitarian crisis in New York City’s jail system, particularly on Rikers Island. Fourteen people have died this year in the custody of New York City Department of Correction,” the members of the committee wrote in their letter.

“Condemning thousands of individuals to languish in an environment plagued by persistent overcrowding and mounting violence as they await trial is not acceptable, and risks violating the federal civil rights of these individuals. If these conditions are not addressed, federal intervention may be necessary to protect detainees from additional harm," they added.

According to the committee, three-quarters of those in custody in New York have not been convicted of a crime and are currently in custody due to being unable to afford bail. The members of the committee specifically pointed to the "understaffed" Rikers Island, where they described conditions as having "deteriorated dramatically" in the past few months.

In 2019, the New York legislature passed a bail reform package aimed at reducing the number of crimes for which judges could set bail. The new measure was in effect for the first half of 2020, but was later rolled back in response to criticisms from the police that it was causing a spike in crimes. Supporters of the package said it had not been in place long enough to truly see the long-term effects.

Four members of New York's congressional delegation wrote to Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in September calling for Rikers Island to be closed completely due to inhumane conditions.

The issue of New York bail reform garnered national attention due to the imprisonment of Kalief Browder, a Bronx teenager who was detained for three years at Rikers without ever being charged with a crime, because Browder's family was unable to pay the $3,000 bail.

Browder was ultimately released in 2013 when the charges against him were dismissed. He committed suicide in 2015 at the age of 22.

In their letter to the district attorneys, the members of the committee requested that they direct prosecutors to seek new bail hearings for individuals charged with misdemeanors or non-violent felonies and those who face health risks due to COVID-19.

They also requested information regarding what actions the DAs have taken to reduce New York's jail population and what factors were considered when determining if an individual was eligible for supervised release.

The letters were signed by committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) as well as Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Kalief Browder
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

395K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy