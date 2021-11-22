ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Bishop & Tucker named to 3A All State Volleyball Team

By Admin
wearecamdenhs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Seniors Olivia Bishop & Aaliyah Tucker for being named to the...

wearecamdenhs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

North Gwinnett's Joya Screen leads 13 locals on all-state volleyball team

North Gwinnett junior Joya Screen earned the top award among the 13 Gwinnett players honored on the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Teams. Screen was selected as the Class AAAAAAA Co-Player of the Year, sharing the award with Walton’s Mary Neal. She was joined on the AAAAAAA all-state team by Brookwood’s Abby DeLoach and Mill Creek’s Alanis Bernis.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
southportcardinals.com

Matlock named to ICGSA Academic All-State Team

Senior Haley Matlock was named to the ICGSA Academic All State team for her academic accomplishments during Girls Soccer this fall season. Athletes had to earn a minimum 3.5 GPA and 1100 on the S.A.T. Great job, Haley!!
SOCCER
Daily Register

Prep Volleyball: Reid named to Black Diamond All-Conference Team for Eagles

Eldorado's MaKana Reid was the lone Eagle named to this year's Black Diamond All-Conference Volleyball Team. Reid joined 11 others on the list, highlighted by Carmi's Jessica Smith, who was named MVP and Fairfield's Emersyn Robbins, who was named Captain. Along with Robbins, Fairfield led the list with three other...
ELDORADO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
KPLC TV

McNeese’s Johnson, Glueck, and Krpec named to All-SLC volleyball team

FRISCO, Texas— McNeese volleyball placed three players on the 2021 All-Southland Conference teams, the league announced Wednesday prior to the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament that will take place on the campus of Houston Baptist beginning Thursday. For McNeese, it’s the first time three players have been named...
VOLLEYBALL
KTEN.com

Gunter Volleyball To Play in 3A State Semi Final

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - "I'm looking forward to getting out title back. You know, we have a really good title from last year but this year we're showing that we're that good, even better than last year and we're working for what we're earning " said Senior defensive specialist Malison Fisher.
GUNTER, TX
timesvirginian.com

Martin 14th in State Cross Country finals, named to All-State team

Appomattox County High School freshman Madison Martin, who in addition to already earning All-District and All-Region honors, earned All-State Honors in cross country over the weekend. Madison ran a personal best time of 21:20 over the 3.1-mile course at Green Hill Park in Salem. She placed 14th out of 97 runners.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varsity Team#Bishop Tucker#State
Hays Post

🏐 Area players named to the KVA all-state teams

TOPEKA - The Kansas Volleyball Association has announced their all-state teams and several area players have been honored. TMP-Marian has two on the 3A squad. Emilee Lane is a first team pick at outside hitter and Kassidi Yost honorable mention at setter. Victoria has two in 1A Division I. Senior...
TOPEKA, KS
kmrskkok.com

Two Chargers Named First Team All-Conference In Little Eight Volleyball

Battle Lake senior Grace VanErp is the Little Eight Conference Most Valuable Player for volleyball, while Underwood Head Coach Breck Grove was named Coach of the Year after she led the Rockets to the conference title with a 10-0 record. The Rockets had three First Team All-Conference players with Kallyn...
VOLLEYBALL
kniakrls.com

Indianola Senior Lauren Blake Selected to All-State Volleyball Team

Indianola senior Lauren Blake has been selected to the Class 4A Iowa All-State Volleyball team. Blake led the team to a 26-15 record overall and a share of the Little Hawkeye Conference regular season championship, while leading the team with 337 assists and 373 kills, good for 4th overall in class 4A, as well as the second most aces in class 4A with 68. Head coach Kent Halstead tells KNIA Sports Blake, along with other senior leaders on the team, made the season a successful one by not only performing on the court but also showing leadership with the other athletes. Blake will be attending Central Missouri to play basketball.
INDIANOLA, IA
thevidorian.com

Five Lady Pirates named to All-District Volleyball

Five Lady Pirates were selected by district coaches as members of the All-District team. Mia Robin was named Newcomer of the Year, Rylee-Sherman was selected to the1st team, Ava Lightfoot was sleected to the-2nd team, and Brilie Cornelison and Brooklyn Bushelle were selected for Honorable Mention.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
pcpatriot.com

Keefer named All-Region honorable mention in volleyball

Pulaski County’s Hannah Keefer has received Honorable Mention on the 2021 All-Region 4D Volleyball team. The team was announced locally this morning by PCHS Athletic Director Scott Vest. Senior VB Trost of E.C. Glass was named Player of the Year, while Nicole Taylor of Blacksburg High School was named Coach...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Yankton Daily Press

Volleyball: USD’s Adams Named To CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

VERMILLION — South Dakota junior Aimee Adams is one of seven players selected to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 volleyball team announced Thursday. It is the first such honor for Adams, who advances to the Academic All-America team ballot with honorees to be announced in December. Adams joins Anne...
VERMILLION, SD
wearecamdenhs.com

Camden 13 Dillon 7, Bulldogs Repeat as AAA Lower State Champions

Camden’s Black Swarm defense harassed the high-powered Dillon offense all night, forcing six turnovers and holding the Wildcats to 7 points. The Bulldogs intercepted Dillon four times with Dorian Ferguson having a pair, Jaylen Pate one, and Dylan Locklear the other. Xzavier McLeod added a fumble recovery and the Bulldogs stopped Dillon on fourth down in the red zone.
CAMDEN, SC
MaxPreps

High school volleyball rankings: Bishop Gorman, St. Mary's Dominican, Montini Catholic among MaxPreps Top 25 teams to capture state titles

No. 1 Marymount continued its unbeaten march toward a California Open Division high school volleyball title after a sweep of Mira Costa on Saturday. The Sailors, who own four tournament titles this season, battle No. 7 Cathedral Catholic in the Southern California regional final Tuesday for a shot at the state final.
HIGH SCHOOL
Hampshire Review

Five Potomac State athletes named to All-Tournament teams

KEYSER – Recently, 3 teams from WVU Potomac State College wrapped up their seasons with NJCAA Region 20 Tournament Semi-Final appearances: women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s soccer. Following the tournaments Region 20 officials announced the Region XX Division II All-Tournament team for each sport. Sophomore Lauren Whiteman and Freshman...
KEYSER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy