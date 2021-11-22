Bishop & Tucker named to 3A All State Volleyball Team

Indianola senior Lauren Blake has been selected to the Class 4A Iowa All-State Volleyball team. Blake led the team to a 26-15 record overall and a share of the Little Hawkeye Conference regular season championship, while leading the team with 337 assists and 373 kills, good for 4th overall in class 4A, as well as the second most aces in class 4A with 68. Head coach Kent Halstead tells KNIA Sports Blake, along with other senior leaders on the team, made the season a successful one by not only performing on the court but also showing leadership with the other athletes. Blake will be attending Central Missouri to play basketball.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO