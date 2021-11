BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We know it can take a while to get you from ‘point A’ to ‘point B’ on public transit, but local officials hope a $50 million project can cut down on travel times and eventually decrease traffic in Baltimore. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town today to announce $22 million is coming from a federal grant. More than 100 bus stops will see improvements, from Fox Ridge in Essex to the Medicare and Medicaid services headquarters in Woodlawn. Officials predict improved bus service across Baltimore City. “The bus performance is going to be on time a lot better than...

