ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

11/22 Inside The Zone – State Finals Preview

WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEsYu_0d49RBYH00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central will play for a state title this coming Friday and the Jets upcoming 1A showdown against Indianapolis Lutheran was the focus of this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone” with Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini.

The Jets and Saints will kick off at noon Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Adams Central comes in ranked no. 3 in the 1A state poll with a 13-1 record while Indianapolis Lutheran is ranked no. 1 and sports a 14-0 mark.

Both the Jets and Saints are coming off dominant wins at semi-state. Adams Central went on the road to defeat North Judson 42-7 last week while Lutheran bested Tri 56-13.

Adams Central sports the state’s no. 1 defense, yielding just 4.7 points a game while the Jets offense puts up 47.1 points a night. Lutheran averages 42.6 points offensively while giving up 12.4 points a ball game.

The Saints are led by quarterback Montasi Clay. A dual-threat QB, Clay has completed 73% of his passes this season for 2,385 yards with 29 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,856 yards and 32 touchdowns, while teammate Joe Davis has tallied 1,197 yards and 11 TDs on the ground.

Adams Central won the ACAC title during the regular season, topping last year’s 1A state runner-up South Adams along the way. Indianapolis Lutheran won the Indiana Crossroads conference crown, besting the likes of Speedway, Scecina, Cardinal Ritter, and Beech Grove.

WANE-TV will be in Indianapolis Friday for the game. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for the area’s best coverage!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

11/26 Highlight Zone – State Championship Night

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Adams Central saw it’s season end just short of a 1A state title as the Jets fell to Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 to headline the Highlight Zone on Friday, November 26. Meanwhile, Columbia City, Northrop, and Jay County won in girls hoops while the Antwerp boys basketball team rolled in its season opener.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Beech Grove, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
North Judson, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Speedway, IN
WANE 15

Jets prepare for trip to state title game

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since the year 2000 – and only the second time in program history – the Jets are flyin’ high all the way to the Circle City as Adams Central is set to play Indianapolis Lutheran in the 1A state title game at noon this Friday at Lucas […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Jets hoping to show off ‘AC Boogie’ at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – The folks in Monroe are making sweet music on the football field – and after the games. After each win – and there have been 13 of them so far this season – Adams Central players, coaches, and fans gather on the field to sing the ‘AC Boogie.’ The song was […]
NFL
WANE 15

Komets fall in overtime on annual Thanksgiving Day game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Toledo’s Josh Dickinson scored with 8.6 seconds left in overtime as the Komets fell 3-2 to the Walleye at War Memorial Coliseum in the annual Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving. It looked like it was going to be a good night for Komets fans as Fort Wayne’s Will Graber […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Last-second field goal lifts Bears over Lions on Thanksgiving

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Bears ended a five-game losing streak under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff. The Lions made […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Justin Kenny
WANE 15

Purdue Fort Wayne tops Southeastern Louisiana in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – In the first game of the Hilton Garden Inn FGCU Invitational, the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team defeated Southeastern Louisiana 74-66 on Friday (Nov. 26). The Mastodons were led by three that scored in double-figures: Jarred Godfrey (19), Ra Kpedi (16) and Bobby Planutis(16). Kpedi grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, five of which were offensive boards. Deonte Billups also pulled […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WANE 15

Syzdlowski returning to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that veteran forward Shawn Szydlowski has signed with the team, but he will begin his ninth season with the club on injured reserve.  Thursday night, the Komets will play Toledo with first place in the Central Division on the line at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum […]
NHL
WANE 15

Starks nets 23 but Mastodons fall to Evansville

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a career-high from Fort Wayne native Sylare Starks on Wednesday (Nov. 24), the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to Evansville 84-71 in the Gates Sports Center. The difference came from Evansville’s Je’Naiya Davis, who scored 35 points off the bench behind 13-of-17 from the floor. This was just her second game as […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucas Oil Stadium#Weather#American Football#Jets#Qb#Acac
WANE 15

Garrett’s Armstrong signs with Malone University for basketball

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett standout point guard Nataley Armstrong is taking her talents to Malone University after signing with the Pioneers on Wednesday afternoon. Malone is a Division II program in Canton, Ohio. Armstrong currently leads the state at 10.2 assists per game for a Garrett team off to a 4-1 start. The Railroaders […]
GARRETT, IN
WANE 15

Komets fall on road to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets dropped a Wednesday night road game in Kalamazoo by the score of 4-3 ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game at War Memorial Coliseum. Connor Jones, D.J. King, and Nick Jermain each found the net for Fort Wayne. Jiri Patera stopped 23-of-27 shots in goal for the Komets. The Komets […]
NHL
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy