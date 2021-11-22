11/22 Inside The Zone – State Finals Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central will play for a state title this coming Friday and the Jets upcoming 1A showdown against Indianapolis Lutheran was the focus of this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone” with Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini.

The Jets and Saints will kick off at noon Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Adams Central comes in ranked no. 3 in the 1A state poll with a 13-1 record while Indianapolis Lutheran is ranked no. 1 and sports a 14-0 mark.

Both the Jets and Saints are coming off dominant wins at semi-state. Adams Central went on the road to defeat North Judson 42-7 last week while Lutheran bested Tri 56-13.

Adams Central sports the state’s no. 1 defense, yielding just 4.7 points a game while the Jets offense puts up 47.1 points a night. Lutheran averages 42.6 points offensively while giving up 12.4 points a ball game.

The Saints are led by quarterback Montasi Clay. A dual-threat QB, Clay has completed 73% of his passes this season for 2,385 yards with 29 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,856 yards and 32 touchdowns, while teammate Joe Davis has tallied 1,197 yards and 11 TDs on the ground.

Adams Central won the ACAC title during the regular season, topping last year’s 1A state runner-up South Adams along the way. Indianapolis Lutheran won the Indiana Crossroads conference crown, besting the likes of Speedway, Scecina, Cardinal Ritter, and Beech Grove.

WANE-TV will be in Indianapolis Friday for the game. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for the area’s best coverage!

