In Week 11, the Baltimore Ravens traveled to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears in an interconference matchup. Despite not having starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, top wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, and several other starters, the Ravens came away with a victory nonetheless thanks in large part to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and some of their less-heralded players on both sides of the ball.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO