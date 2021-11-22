ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good, bad, and ugly from the Jags’ loss to the 49ers

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of their worst performances Sunday, which resulted in a disappointing 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, they moved to a 2-8 record on the season, including an unimpressive 2-4 home record.

As the score indicates, a lot didn’t go right for the Jags from the start, and with a talent deficit also in their way, they were never able to recover as Jimmy Garoppolo turned in an impressive day against the defense. Then on offense, the team’s struggles to move the ball continued, though they were up against a top-10 unit.

As hard as the game was to watch, we came away with many takeaways, and here’s the good, bad, and ugly ones that stood out to us and many of the fans that watched:

The good: The Jags have a chance to bounce back next week

Nov 21, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides for a first down in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (3) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, it’s extremely difficult to find any positives on the Jags end when it comes to their Week 11 performance. They were extremely undisciplined and registered eight penalties, many of which were back-breaking (more on that later).

Regardless of what unit took the field, they all failed the team in some way, shape, or form Sunday (more on that later, too). And while the 49ers are a struggling team themselves, they had little issues dominating the Jags in every way, which speaks volumes about the lack of talent in Duval.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Jags also exited the game with a variety of injuries. Cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell, left tackle Cam Robinson, safety Andre Cisco, and receiver Jamal Agnew all exited the game Sunday at one point, so there is the potential for things to get worse if any of those situations are severe.

In a nutshell, it was a nightmare that couldn’t end soon enough as the Jags were outmatched. Luckily, the Atlanta Falcons team the Jags will face Sunday is one of the worst in football, too, which presents an opportunity for Jacksonville to rebound next week.

The bad: The offense remained ineffective

Nov 21, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) in the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Fans keep hoping that one day this Jags offense will awaken, and that has yet to happen. Since the bye week, the unit has struggled, and there is enough blame to go around for every member on the unit.

This week, it was much of the same as the Jags had two three-and-outs in addition to a fumble by Laviska Shenault Jr. that the 49ers recovered. San Francisco took full advantage of those issues by putting together long (but productive) drives and dominating the time of possession with a 38:22 figure. Meanwhile, the Jags’ offense had a 21:38 figure.

If there is a positive to take away from the situation maybe it’s the fact that Trevor Lawrence was far from the problem. He didn’t have what fans should consider a perfect or eventful day but did complete 64% (16-of-25) of his passes for 158 yards. However, the lack of playmaking ability and talent around him once again surfaced in addition to the lackluster play-calling.

With that being the case, the unit’s potential bounce back will be put on hold another week. They will face a Falcons defense that’s 20th overall and 25th against the run, which could at least lead to a good day from James Robinson.

The ugly: The lack of discipline and leadership

It’s become a routine thing to hear Jags coach Urban Meyer rave about the leadership on the team, but when it comes to the free-agent class from March, it’s clear that aspect of the roster could be better. Off the field, the group can’t be questioned in terms of leading the young players and being good figures for the community. However, on the field, the leadership could at least be better when looking at it from a performance standpoint.

Sunday’s loss to the 49ers was proof of that as safety Rayshawn Jenkins hurt the team with two costly penalties that canceled stops made by his teammates on third-downs. One penalty was a holding call where he negated a Dawuane Smoot sack. Then there was another penalty (for unnecessary roughness) that canceled a third-down stop where the 49ers tried to convert a rushing attempt with Deebo Samuel (they needed two yards).

While the first penalty was back-breaking, the second one was the one that left fans the most disappointed as he hit receiver Jauan Jennings after the whistle as the two wrestled each other long before the play was over. On the replay, Jennings didn’t appear to strike Jenkins beforehand, so it wasn’t exactly clear what caused his retaliation (though there may have been something that verbally triggered him). As a result, Jenkins was ejected from the game, which forced Daniel Thomas to replace him and Andre Cisco eventually got reps, too, although he sustained an injury late in the game.

With Jenkins donning a captain patch, it was questionable to put his teammates in the predicament that he did. Even before Sunday, though, he was the reason behind some costly penalties and fans have expressed that they were hoping to see more playmaking ability out of him. Luckily, there is time for him to make up for his struggles with seven games remaining, but his initial body of work hasn’t been overly impressive.

