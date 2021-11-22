OBJ announces he’s taking his new salary in Bitcoin
LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Former Browns player Odell Beckham Jr. , who recently moved to the Los Angeles Rams (as seen in the video above), announced that rather than take his salary in regular United States currency, he’s earning Bitcoin.Grammar police! Local teacher assigns students to correct errors in OBJ’s recent letter to fans
On Twitter, the star wide receiver also let fans know he was giving $1 million in Bitcoin to those who followed instructions:
Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Rams, who are currently 7-3 on the season. He is guaranteed $1.25 million with a chance for up to $3 million in incentives.Baker Mayfield reveals why he didn’t speak to media after Sunday’s win, responds to crowd’s boos
Other football players like Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and New York Giants' Saquon Barkley also made cryptocurrency payment announcements this year.
