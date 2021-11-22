ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Annual City Hall Tree Lighting set for Nov. 27

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 5 days ago

by Terry Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKdgs_0d49PbEd00

People will gather for a tree lighting ceremony in downtown Milford on November 27

The City of Milford will welcome the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5pm with its Annual City Hall Tree Lighting.

The Milford Central Academy Chorus will lead the crowd in singing many holiday favorites, as well as provide a sneak peek to a few of their own winter choral pieces before Santa himself will flip the switch to light up the City.

“We are excited to have the Milford School District, Santa and the community join us for this tradition each year,” said Sara Pletcher, Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator.  “It’s a wonderful family-friendly way to kick off the holiday season and we thank our Public Works and Electric crews for making our city shine!”

This event is the capstone to Small Business Saturday, always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.  Milford’s small businesses will be open to welcome shoppers and Santa will arrive in his house in Downtown Milford at 11am.  Santa will be at his house on Saturdays from 11am-3pm through Dec. 18.  Due to COVID-19, Santa will not arrive via fire truck as he has in years past.  Other COVID precautions will include Santa behind plexiglass meeting children at the house front door. Families are welcome to take their own photos of their children standing next to Santa and children are welcome to bring Santa a letter.

City Hall is located at 201 S. Walnut St. and free parking is available behind the building or throughout the downtown area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5AJJ_0d49PbEd00

City trucks string lights on a tree in front of City Hall

ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

