Stella McCartney Releases New Beatles Collection Tied to ‘Get Back’ Documentary

Music-designer collaborations are nothing new but when it comes to a creative team up, it’s hard to think of a better pairing than Stella McCartney and The Beatles .

The inspiration behind the expansive collection , which dropped last week, isn’t just familial, though. Its launch is actually pegged to Peter Jackson ’s highly-anticipated “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary, which will release on Disney Plus on Thanksgiving Day.

Jackson’s three-part documentary centers around The Beatles’ final album “Let It Be” and the rock band’s infamous break up shortly after, all captured in more than 60 hours of never-before-seen footage and unheard recordings.

The epic album, still noted today as being totemic of the ’60s counter-culture, is the main visual tie-in between the pieces in McCartney’s collection. But visual elements and iconography from all of the band’s albums, some never repurposed before, make their way into the collection. The trippy landscape from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is featured on a t-shirt and jacquard knit, while classic photos of the Fab Four are inlaid on everything from sweatshirts and jeans , to bucket hats and socks .

The entire collection is available on Net-a-Porter, starting today. Check out some of the best pieces below.

Embroidered Satin Bomber Jacket

This varsity-style bomber jacket is given subtle Beatles details with a “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” badge, nodding to the iconic album often heralded as the soundtrack to the Summer of Love by those who lived through it. The back is splashed with an embroidered back of the Fab Four, all constructed out of glossy satin and lined with soft twill.







Printed Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Perhaps the loudest (and most fun) piece in the collection, this classic tee is emblazoned with Dutch design collective The Fool’s psychedelic art, made famous after covering “The Sgt. Pepper” album. The back of the t-shirt, which is made out of soft jersey and has a relaxed, slouchy fit, dons a black-and-white image of a Beatles record cover.







Cotton Jersey Wide-Leg Track Pants

Lounge in style with these groovy track pants, whose wide flare legs are reminiscent of the ’60s style embraced by The Beatles (and most notably, George Harrison, whose fashion is sure to be a highlight in Jackson’s upcoming doc). These off-white pants are printed along the sides with graphics from the band’s best albums. Plus, they’re made out of loopback cotton jersey with an elasticized waist for a comfy fit.







Oversized Intersia Cotton Coat

This black-and-white stunner is designed with recognizable enlarged images of the Fab Four’s faces, alongside funky lettering that spells out “Get Back,” in reference to the ’69 single and the working title of “Let It Be.” Made from soft cotton, the cozy sweater has a sleek silhouette and is perfect for fall layering. If you prefer smaller accessories, this design is also featured on socks , a bucket hat , and tote bag .







