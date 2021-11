Google’s November 2021 Threat Horizons report has revealed that a large number of Google Cloud instances that get hacked are used to mine cryptocurrency. It revealed that as many as 86% of 50 recently compromised Google Cloud instances were being used to perform cryptocurrency mining; while the hacker gets to walk away with any crypto they mine, the victim of the attack is left footing the bill for the usage.

