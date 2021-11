World of Warcraft Classic's upcoming Season of Mastery is all about making the game more challenging, as detailed in the full list of changes coming to the old-school MMORPG. While some of the changes outlined by Blizzard in a new blog post were previously confirmed, seeing the complete list certainly puts things in perspective. From more challenging raids and the removal of the buff/debuff limit to the addition of Burning Crusade's Looking for Group tool, this version of WoW Classic will definitely be a new experience for players who know the original version of Azeroth like the back of their hand. Season of Mastery also looks to include an "ironman" mode, where players can see how far they can make it without dying.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO